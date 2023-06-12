Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 64,366 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,366 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

