Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 679 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $134,974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Charles Schwab
In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Charles Schwab Price Performance
Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,268,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.