MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of MELI traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,203.22. 100,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,273.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,134.88. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
