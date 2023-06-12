MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $3.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,917. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 405,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,435 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

