MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $3.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,917. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 405,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,435 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
