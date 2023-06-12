Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $73.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.87. 542,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

