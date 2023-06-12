M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.42.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 326,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,598. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

