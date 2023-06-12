National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$70.12 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

