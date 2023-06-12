Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $42,195.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00108369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017998 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,344,549 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

