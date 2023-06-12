Needham & Company LLC Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $96.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

MMSI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. 39,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,977 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.