NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

