NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NTWK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
