Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.0284

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $10,898.95 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.
