Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $48.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 377,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

