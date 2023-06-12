Northland Securities Boosts inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $28.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 170,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

