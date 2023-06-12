Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NWFL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

