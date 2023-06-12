NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY remained flat at $12.31 on Monday. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. NSK has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

