NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NSK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY remained flat at $12.31 on Monday. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. NSK has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About NSK

(Get Rating)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.