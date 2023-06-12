Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.74. 118,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,716. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

