Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BXMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 98,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

