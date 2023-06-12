Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BXMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.06.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
