Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NBB stock remained flat at $15.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

