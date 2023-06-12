Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
NBB stock remained flat at $15.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $18.86.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
