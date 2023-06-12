NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $188.03. 1,036,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,969. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $340,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

