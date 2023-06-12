Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0425 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $243.35 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.62 or 0.06729410 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04398253 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $28,632,940.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

