Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,754,968 shares of company stock worth $627,333,190. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

