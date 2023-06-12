OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,575. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

