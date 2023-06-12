OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,575. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.