Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

