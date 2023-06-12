Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $128.51.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%.
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
