OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 1.5 %
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
