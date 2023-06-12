OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

