Oppenheimer Boosts Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $29.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ZWS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

