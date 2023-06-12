Oppenheimer Cuts Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $6.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VLN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 826,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,943. The firm has a market cap of $260.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,240 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $3,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 616,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

