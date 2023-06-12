Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,464. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

