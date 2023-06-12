Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,230. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.