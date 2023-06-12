Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 307.7% in May

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 307.7% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Panasonic Stock Performance

PCRFY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 340,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Stories

