Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.0 %

PAYC stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

