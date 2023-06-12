Piper Sandler Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $45.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 269,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $952,875.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

