Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE PBH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.06. 19,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.