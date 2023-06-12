Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $3,647,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.01. The stock had a trading volume of 440,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,523. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $438.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

