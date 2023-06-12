Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 222,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,534. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

