PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 9,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,579. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.5459 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Featured Stories

