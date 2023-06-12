PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747,793 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 10.5% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $200,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PTC by 597.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.62. 378,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

