Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PULM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

