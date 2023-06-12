Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $622.92 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,176,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,919,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.10 on Monday, hitting $271.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,444,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

