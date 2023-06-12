Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 11,138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $255,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.55 on Monday, hitting $300.90. 4,456,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

