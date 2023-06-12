Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $223.97 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.89 or 0.06699425 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,695,656 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

