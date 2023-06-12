Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $182,157.55 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.