Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,183. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.