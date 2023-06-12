Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNSHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.04) to GBX 3,450 ($43.17) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Price Performance

RNSHF stock remained flat at $45.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

