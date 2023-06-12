Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $948,441.54 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $71.07 million and $948,441.54 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,050.26 or 0.99878691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06916656 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $872,501.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.