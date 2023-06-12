Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,201.69

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $785,540.34 and $8,201.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,113.08 or 1.00055824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00163565 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,563.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.