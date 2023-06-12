Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.