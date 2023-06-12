Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

