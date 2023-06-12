Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,807,968 shares of company stock worth $103,289,480. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,539,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 566.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

