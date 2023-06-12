RWS (LON:RWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 258 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.76. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

RWS Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,169.07). 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RWS

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Featured Articles

