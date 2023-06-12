Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 3,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

