Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of SALM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 3,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
