Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Update

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,928.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF stock remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Monday. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00.

